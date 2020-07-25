Regis Philbin, Legendary Television And Game Show Host, Dies Aged 88

He began his career as a newsreader in San Diego in 1958 and holds the Guinness World Record for the most hours on US television.

Philbin shot to fame in 1988 when he began co-presenting Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

To many, he was known as ‘the hardest working man in show business’.

Tributes have been pouring in ever since the tragic announcement…