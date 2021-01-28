Resident Evil Village Actor Jeanette Maus Passes Away Aged 39 IMDb/Capcom

Actress Jeanette Maus, who voiced a number of characters in the upcoming Resident Evil Village game, has passed away aged 39.

In a post to Instagram announcing her passing, John Rosenfeld Studios said Maus ‘had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person’.

Advert 10

The actress died after an eight-month battle with colon cancer. She also suffered from Crohn’s disease and had contracted coronavirus.

‘Our hearts are broken today. As many of you now know, our beloved Jeanette Maus passed on to a better place last night at 11:11,’ the post said.

Advert 10

‘Jeanette has been part of the JRS family for almost a decade and became part of the studio’s DNA as a student, teacher, coach and friend. Jeanette was truly an artist, and felt truly grateful to live as an artist. She had an indomitable spirit and was hungry to be the best person, the best teacher, the best friend and the best actor she could be,’ it added.

The post continues:

The world lost a force of nature and we will be feeling that for a long time. We are lucky to have known her, and she has touched all of us that knew her. The enormous pain I feel right now is soothed by the fact that I get to witness how much you saw her and appreciated her. Because it would have been a shame if you had missed it. We will make sure that we honor her and we will keep her in our hearts.

Maus was well known for her voice work, especially as one of the witch sisters that make up the daughters of House Dimitrescu in the Resident Evil game series.

Advert 10

Capcom, the developer of the video game franchise, has also paid its condolences.

‘We here at Capcom R&D 1 are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jeanette Maus, the talented actress who helped bring several different characters, including our witches to the world in Resident Evil Village. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones,’ it said in a tweet.

Resident Evil Village is set to be released in May this year, with a playable demo already available on PlayStation 5.

Advert 10