Richard Madeley Speaks Out After Hospitalisation Saw Him Exit I’m A Celebrity

Richard Madeley has spoken out after a hospitalisation forced him to bow out of this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Madeley,65, was taken to hospital in the early hours of Thursday, November 25, ‘as a precaution’. Reassuring his fans on Instagram, Madeley later revealed that he was ‘absolutely fine’ after having become ‘briefly unwell’.
However, by leaving the camp to go to the hospital, Madeley had broken the strict coronavirus bubble rules of the show, meaning he cannot return for health and safety reasons.
After making his return to Good Morning Britain today (Monday, November 29), Madeley informed co-presenters Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid that crew members had been concerned about him, but clarified that his symptoms were thankfully ‘harmless’.
Madeley revealed he had become ‘incoherent’ in the early hours of the morning, which he now believes was due to him being awake for 20 hours the day before falling ill, paired with dehydration.
Admitting that he often forgets to drink enough water, Madeley recalled:
I think what happened to me was, I think I got dehydrated, that’s all it was. But dehydration is actually quite disturbing. It’s not a pleasant thing.
I think I had been up for 20 hours the day before, and the day before that having very long days. We were sleeping quite late.
He added:
I don’t think I got to bed until four or four-thirty in the morning and I knew I was feeling thirsty. I’m quite bad at remembering to drink actually, drink water.
As I snuggled into my sleeping bag, it was freezing, I thought ‘I haven’t had a big drink for a while, I’ll do it when I wake up’.
The next thing I knew I was sitting there babbling. I don’t know. I was talking nonsense. I didn’t know where I was, what was going on and I could hardly string a sentence together.
After undergoing a series of tests, Madeley’s illness was fortunately found to be harmless. However, despite being given the all-clear, he was informed he couldn’t return to the castle regardless.
Although understandably ‘gutted’, Madeley explained that going back into the camp would have been too risky, and could have potentially ‘killed the show’.
Credits@GMB/Twitter
