Ricky Gervais Asks When Eton Will Stop Being A ‘Qualification To Run The Country’ In Scathing Video

by : Emily Brown on : 23 Dec 2021 11:18
Ricky Gervais Asks When Eton Will Stop Being A 'Qualification To Run The Country' In Scathing VideoAlamy

Ricky Gervais blasted members of the government as he questioned when the UK will ‘stop taking ‘went to Eton’ as a qualification to run the country’. 

The comedian went live on Twitter this week to address the ongoing uncertainty around Christmas restrictions and the impacts that potential lockdowns have on society, noting that ‘everything’s up in the air’ and you ‘can’t look forward to anything’.

He blasted the government as he argued that aside from the ‘pandemic and the devastation and the deaths’, ‘the worst thing’ about the current situation is ‘the f*cking c***s’ in charge.’

Check out his comments below:

Gervais went on to acknowledge all the people who stuck to the rules during lockdown while members of the government are accused of having been enjoying themselves with ‘cheese and wine’ gatherings, likening the ‘posh, privileged people in charge’ to ‘Charlie Sheen’ as he accused them of ‘really f*cking rubbing salt in the wound’.

He continued:

As I say, I don’t get political, but they’re all sh*t. When are we going to stop taking ‘went to Eton’ as a qualification to run the country? I mean, f*cking hell.

So that’s why I’m doing this as well, because I’ve noticed all around there’s a lot of annoyance and frustration. Totally justified as well.

Boris Johnson (Alamy)Alamy

The infamous Eton College is reportedly one of the most expensive schools in the world, charging up to £48,000 a year in school fees.

Located in Eton, near Windsor, the all-boys boarding school was established in 1440 and has been attended by a multitude of successful and infamous men, including Princes Harry and William, author George Orwell and actors Hugh Laurie and Eddie Redmayne.

It’s no secret that numerous politicians also spent their student years at Eton, with David Cameron and Boris Johnson just two of many former British prime ministers to attend the school.

Boris Johnson. (Alamy)Alamy

Gervais was praised for sharing his comments about the country’s leaders, with one person sharing his clip and commenting: ‘Thank you @rickygervais – not just for calling out the FCs for what they are but for your wise words ‘when are we going to stop seeing the words “went to Eton” as qualification to run the country?”

Another responded: ‘This… Just Brilliant. When are we going to stop “went to Eaton” [sic] as qualification to run the country? This is the elite EVERYWHERE’.

Downing Street has denied wrongdoing in relation to a number of seemingly unlawful gatherings that are alleged to have taken place during lockdowns.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

