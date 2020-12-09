Ricky Gervais Slams Cancel Culture Again, Compares It To Road Rage

Some of it’s down to politics. Some of it’s down to social media. Twenty years ago, if you were offended by someone on television you got a pen and paper and you went, ‘Dear BBC…’ Now you fire off a tweet and that tweet goes on the f*cking news.

It’s things happening too fast that you can’t take back. People dig in and people want to be heard.

People want to feel they have an effect. It’s why people heckle a comedian. They want to feel they were there. Now people are heard.