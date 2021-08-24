Ricky Gervais Slams Critics Of Afghan Animal Evacuation In Recent Twitter Rant

PA Images

Ricky Gervais has slammed people criticising the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan as the rush to help residents escape Taliban rule continues.

Thousands of people have fled the country since the Taliban took control of the presidential palace earlier this month, with the US alone having evacuated or facilitated the evacuation of approximately 48,000 people since August 14, while thousands more have been removed through the efforts of other countries.

Images taken from Kabul’s airport show hundreds of people desperately trying to make it to the gates and safely board planes heading out of the country, though some images sparked criticism earlier this month as they appeared to show plane seats being taken up by service dogs.

Britain’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he would not ‘prioritise animals’ over people when it came to the evacuation efforts, but his decision has been slammed by former marine and animal rescuer Pen Farthing, who was denied a visa for a private plane to evacuate himself, his staff members and his animals from Kabul.

Farthing has received support from known animal-lover Gervais, who described the former marine as ‘brave and kind’, adding: ‘Such honour should be rewarded. He’s still trying to save others in the face of grave danger. He shouldn’t be left behind.’

Gervais appeared to have Wallace in mind when he wrote another tweet addressed to ‘stupid c*nts saying we shouldn’t put animals before people..’, adding: ‘1. The animals go in the hold where people can’t go. 2. This is an extra, privately funded plane that will allow MORE people to be saved.’

Farthing responded to Gervais’ tweet to further his argument, writing: ‘I know.. right? The cargo hold is empty – we put the dogs and cats in there!! And 250 people above in the cabin!’

Having been denied permission for his private plane, Farthing said he will have to put the cats and dogs from his charity to sleep.

Wallace defended the decision to deny the visa, telling Sky News that Farthing was ‘called forward’ as part of the evacuation efforts on Friday and that ‘his workforce have been offered, as entitled personnel, places and they will be able to be called forward’, but that he cannot ‘guarantee in this window they will be processed on to aircraft.’

When it comes to Farthing’s animals, Wallace said: ‘As for the animals that he was rescuing, it is just not going to be the case that I will prioritise them over the men, women and children we see in desperate need at the gate. I regret that but I don’t believe the Taliban’s main point of target will be his workforce and animals, compared to the people at the front of the queue.’

Farthing has argued that other charter flights are arriving at Kabul airport, stressing if ‘America can do it’, Britain should be able to as well.

