Ricky Gervais Wants To Be Fed To Lions When He Dies To ‘Give Something Back’
Ricky Gervais has expressed his wish to be fed to London Zoo’s lions after he dies, as a way to ‘give something back’.
Speaking on US chat show Conan, Gervais, 59, spoke about his hopes for his eventual death, admitting that although he ‘doesn’t care’ how he meets his end, he does hope to avoid an ’embarrassing’ demise.
The After Life star also remarked that he found the idea of tourists watching the corpse of ‘the bloke from The Office‘ being devoured to be pretty funny.
You can watch Ricky’s interview for yourself below:
Speaking with host Conan O’Brien, Gervais explained the reasoning behind his rather unusual burial request:
It would be good to be fed to lions at London Zoo. It would be good to give something back. We eat animals and destroy habits and at least then I could give something back.
It would be amusing to see the faces of tourists when this fat, naked dead body is thrown out and as it lands some people go, ‘Is that the bloke from The Office?’
Through his portrayal of Tony Johnson in After Life, Gervais tackled various taboos surrounding death and grieving, topics that are all too often left underdiscussed.
Reflecting on the prospect of his own inevitable death, Gervais revealed that he is ‘resigned to it’, remarking:
We’re all going to die. I don’t care about being dead because I won’t know about it.
Gervais then went on to comment that death is the ‘last taboo’ within comedy, which is why many comedians enjoy tackling it:
Comedians are drawn to death as it is the last taboo and makes people feel uncomfortable. I like taking people to the dark side, it’s like taking them through a scary forest. No harm can come from going through taboo subjects.
A known animal lover, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Gervais would choose to offer his remains as a feast for lions.
Gervais, who does not eat meat, was named as PETA Person of the Year in 2013 for frequently tweeting about animal rights issues, regularly expressing his contempt for animal cruelty. In 2018, Humane Society International (HSI) awarded Gervais The Cecil Award for ‘his global advocacy against trophy hunting’.
Using his significant social media platform, Gervais has also helped raise awareness of various animal rights issues, including the Yulin Dog Meat Festival and fox hunting.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
