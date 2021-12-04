Rihanna Addresses Pregnancy Rumours In Hilarious Message

Alamy

Rihanna has reportedly addressed speculation about her being pregnant in a hilarious direct message shared by a fan.

Earlier this week, Rihanna was named a National Hero in Barbados as the country celebrated its new status as a republic, with Dame Sandra Mason sworn in as President.

The honour marked the 11th person ever to be named a National Hero in Barbados, and while the singer did receive praise for the title, many people also chose to zero in on the dress she wore to the occasion; an orange, form-fitting halterneck.

Some social media users became convinced Rihanna was pregnant after spotting her at the event in Barbados, and after coming across the speculation fan Jen decided to cut to the chase and take up the matter with Rihanna herself.

In a post shared on Instagram, a message from Jen read: ‘Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now’.

A screenshot of the exchange appears to show Rihanna having responded to the message, shutting down the rumours and criticising people for assuming she is pregnant; something which has apparently happened a number of times over the years.

The singer wrote: ‘Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers! Y’all breed me every year dammit lol’.

Jen made her amusement at the response clear in the caption of the post, sharing laughing emojis and writing: ‘her uterus said ‘stay out of my damn business’

The fan continued: ‘I spit my water out when she said ‘the first 10 baby showers’… regardless i’m happy for her either way she’s living life to the fullest! #riri #loveya’

Rihanna, who is in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, has previously spoken about her hopes to have ‘three or four’ children in the coming years.

