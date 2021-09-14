Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Make Red Carpet Couple Debut In Iconic Outfits

PA Images

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have made their very first red carpet appearance together as a couple, and their outfits certainly did not disappoint.

Rihanna, 33, has long been one of the most stylish attendees at New York City’s annual Met Gala, time and again giving her own unique and unforgettable take on the theme.

Who could forget her iconic canary yellow, fur-trimmed cape from 2015, courtesy of Chinese designer Guo Pei? Or her breath-taking Catholicism inspired gown from 2018? Rihanna goes above and beyond with her look every single time, remaining fresh, surprising and wildly imaginative.

This year, the Only Girl (In the World) singer has once again made a memorable entrance, being the very last to arrive on the red carpet alongside boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

Romantic rumours have swirled around the pair for some time, especially after they were spotted enjoying a Barbados getaway together last Christmas. This summer, fans were delighted to hear their friendship had blossomed into a full-blown relationship.

Now the famous lovebirds have made their red carpet debut together as a couple, and they looked absolutely smitten as they breezed in together, fashionably late.

In keeping with this year’s ‘American independence’ theme, Rihanna rocked up in a billowing black Balenciaga overcoat and matching beanie, completing the look with a glittering Maria Tash diamond headpiece and necklace.

ASAP Rocky, 32, also cut a stylish figure, wearing a giant rustic-looking quilt around his shoulders like a shawl.

Speaking with The New York Times, designer Eli Russell Linnetz revealed how he had designed a custom version of a shawl ASAP Rocky had seen in his spring 2022 collection look book, sewing together scraps of fabric and antique quilts.

The design reportedly included a few personal effects, with Linnetz sewing in pieces of his own father’s bathrobe. North Carolina based quilter Zak Foster, who makes ‘memory quilts’, was commissioned during the creation of the interesting piece.

Linnetz told the Times:

I was intrigued by that concept, as something very American. I didn’t think much about the theme other than that, just because I feel like everything I do is closely related to Americana.

All labels aside of course, the couple looked super happy together and it was great to see them looking so loved up and enjoying each other’s company.