Rihanna And Bernie Sanders Join ‘Social Distancing Dance Party’ On Instagram
A ‘social distancing dance party’ went live on Instagram last night, March 21, and it’s all that big A-list celebrities could talk about.
While many have arguably had their most boring Saturday on record thanks to self-isolation, DJ D-Nice wanted to boost morale by performing a live DJ set – streamed on social media – for people to enjoy.
He shared his set via Instagram live stream and well-known names likes Rihanna, Bernie Sanders and Dwayne Wade all joined in on the fun, along with 100,000 other viewers.
D-Nice shared the news of his set earlier in the day, a few hours before the set took place.
Sharing a picture, the DJ said:
People people! Let’s go! 2pm pst! Tell a friend! Homeschool at Club Quarantine! Get your bottles ready!
I mean – if that’s not an excuse to day drink, I don’t know what is.
One person to enjoy the set was rap icon Missy Elliot, who said it was ‘the best thing popping’ while sharing the hashtag #ClubQuarantine.
Bring It On actor Gabrielle Union also shared the love, writing:
If you want some good vibes, head over to DNice’s quarantine party #ClubQuarantine on IG live right now. Yesterday I stayed all 6 hours. Worth it. Whole family was jamming.
Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey even tweeted to her 42.9 million followers that it was the ‘best part of 1 and 100k’ she had ever been to, and thanked the DJ for doing it.
Following the success of his live DJ Set, D-Nice took to Instagram to share his gratitude.
The 49-year-old wrote:
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane.
The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.
Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists!
According to Bossip, D-Nice will be hitting the decks again today. D-Nice’s second set is said to take place 2 p.m. PST/5 p.m. EST, so if you missed out on last night’s fun, now’s your chance to go to Club Quarantine once again.
