Rihanna And Bernie Sanders Join ‘Social Distancing Dance Party’ On Instagram

I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane.

The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.

Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists!