Rihanna Fans Cannot Get Over Revealing New Pyjama Bottoms

@badgalriri/Instagram

Rihanna has been showing off her latest Savage X Fenty pyjama set, and let’s just say they’re probably not what you’ll be wanting to answer the door to the postman in.

In a post that seems sure to break the internet, the singer and fashion mogul unveiled a pair of pyjama bottoms with a cheeky cut out at the rear, putting her bare butt on full display to her 112 million Instagram followers.

The pyjamas themselves are a pretty festive blue plaid print, with Rihanna also modelling the matching button-down shirt, boxer shorts and bra set. But all eyes on social media were unsurprisingly elsewhere, as fans shared their hilarious reactions to the clip, while stressing that they were all looking ‘respectfully’.

Warning: This clip is NSFW

‘Seeing Rihanna’s ass crack just revived my will to live,’ one person joked, with another posting, ‘STOP SCROLLING IT’S RIHANNA.’

‘Rihanna has 90% of the sex appeal in the world. Everyone else is sharing the other 10%,’ a third person judged, with someone else admitting ‘Rihanna’s IG story has me [in] a chokehold.’

The star has frequently taken to social media to share snaps of herself modelling her own Savage X Fenty gear, and recently starred alongside a diverse collection of supermodels and other celebrities including Normani and Gigi Hadid in the third edition of her Savage X Fenty show.

Rihanna has won plaudits for her lingerie range, designing products made to suit a whole range of body shapes and skin tones, with her company promoting body positivity by sharing images under the hashtage #SavageXIRL.

The saucy pajama set making waves on social media is available from Savage’s online store, although with temperatures falling it might also be worth grabbing a dressing gown.

