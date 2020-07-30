badgalriri/Instagram/rihannaVEVO

The lengthy wait for new Rihanna material is almost over – we hope! – after the Umbrella singer dropped some intriguingly vague hints about her latest album.

Advert

RiRi fans have been twiddling their thumbs for years in anticipation of the 32-year-old’s ninth album, with her last, Anti, being released in early 2016.

During a socially-distanced web chat with ETOnline for the launch of her brand new Fenty Skin skincare line, the Barbadian had some choice words in response to the demand for new tunes. To those fans across the globe that have been hounding the Queen of Pop, Rihanna has this message: ‘It’s going to be worth the wait.’

While she didn’t go into specifics about release dates, or if the album is even finished yet, she did tease us by saying: ‘I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about,’ before grabbing our attention with, ‘It’s probably going to be sooner than my fans think.’

Advert

Having made it clear she didn’t wish to talk about that side of her career any more, she did reassure fans that she’s not forgotten about them – ‘I haven’t neglected them, I got you, music is still my baby!’ – and reiterated that she still feels passionately about music, despite pursuing other life goals.

Rihanna Says First Album In Five Years Is Coming 'Sooner Than You Think' PA

She confirmed:

I’m always working on music and, when I’m ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.

Rihanna broke onto the scene in August 2005 with her debut album Music of the Sun, and over the past 15 years has racked up hit after hit, seven massive albums, a string of sell-out world tours, and the emergence of Fenty, her global fashion and beauty brands.