Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Around World
The Clara Lionel Foundation, an organisation set up by Rihanna, has announced it will be donating money towards coronavirus relief efforts around the world.
The foundation (CLF) – a non-profit started by the singer in 2012, which is named after her grandparents – has pledged $5 million to a number of different organisations working around the world to combat the outbreak of the virus and the consequences it is having among various communities.
The CLF was set up to fund ‘groundbreaking education and emergency preparedness and response programs around the world’.
The CLF announced today, March 21, it would be donating the money to Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee, and others in order to ‘immediately mobilize a broad response’ to the outbreak.
Sharing the news on their website, Rihanna’s foundation said ‘the worst may be yet to come’ for some people.
The statement read:
When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.
Over the past five years CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and we’ve seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared.
It also went on to explain what the $5 million will hopefully do to help tackle the pandemic.
The money will go towards: local food-banks serving at-risk communities; the acceleration of the testing and care in countries like Malawi and Haiti; and providing protective equipment for front-line healthcare and lab workers.
It will also go towards training more healthcare workers and distributing critical respiratory supplies.
The foundation continued:
We know that one of the most powerful weapons we have against COVID-19 is preparedness.
Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement via Billboard:
Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities – those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic.
You can donate to the Clara Lionel Foundation here.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on Coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Celebrity, Clara Lionel Foundation, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Donate, rihanna
CreditsClara Lionel Foundation and 1 other
Clara Lionel Foundation
Billboard
Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts