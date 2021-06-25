Ringo Starr Drops Legal Case Against Sex Toy

PA Images

Sir Ringo Starr has decided to let it be in his case against a sex toy company bearing an unfortunately similar name.

Did you know the global sex toys industry is valued at nearly $34 billion? While they’re hardly a mainstream talking point, it’s far from the taboo subject it once was, with people openly reviewing them online and discussing what works best for them. Experimenting and ordering yourself something different isn’t as hush-hush as it used to be.

That said, there’s a difference between being open to sex toys and having your name sound like one. The Beatles drummer pursued a legal case against a company with a similar name, but he’s since dropped it.

Starr, 80, had filed a legal challenge against the Ring O trademark, part of the best-selling Screaming O penis ring range, having shifted 25 million units around the world.

Ringo’s lawyers had argued the brand was ‘identical in appearance, sound, connotation and pronunciation’ to his own name, which has already been trademarked, and it could damage his reputation if it was registered with US authorities, BBC News reports.

‘Consumers will likely believe that Opposer’s [Starr’s] newest venture is sex toys – and this is an association that Opposer does not want,’ documents from 2019 read. Concerned Ring O could negatively impact his ‘name, likeness, and brand’, Starr wants to ‘nothing to do with the goods’.

Fortunately, each side managed to come together, with the toy’s parent firm Pacific Holdings and Momentum Management agreeing to ‘avoid any activity likely to lead to confusion’ between the music legend and the business, as well as promising not to ‘degrade, tarnish or deprecate or disparage’ his image or associate the toy with him in any way.

A space between ‘Ring’ and ‘O’ will be required on all future products, and it can only be used for adult sex toys and desensitising sprays.

There’s a number of items under the Ring O range, from standard rings in a range of sizes, including ‘Colossal’, to the Rangler Cannonball Rangler Outlaw Ring O.

Talk about A Hard Day’s Night.