Rita Ora Apologises For Breaking Lockdown Over Egypt Trip A Week Before Birthday Party
Rita Ora has apologised again after it emerged that she was in Egypt a week before her birthday party and should have been self-isolating.
Last month, the singer posted a lengthy apology to her Instagram after pictures revealed she had broken lockdown rules to celebrate her birthday at a restaurant in London on November 28.
In her statement, the singer said she thought the ‘spur of the moment decision’ to attend the party would be permissible as the UK was due to come out of lockdown the following week.
According to new reports, the singer flew to Egypt in a private jet on November 21 to perform at a private event at the W Hotel in Cairo, for which she was paid a six-figure sum.
The Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi was among the crowd of people who attended the event, the Mail on Sunday said.
Upon her return to the UK, as per government rules she should have isolated for 14 days.
In a new statement, the singer has apologised for flouting the rules twice and said she will donate any profit from the event to charity.
She said:
I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative Covid tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities.
Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and … I apologise again, unreservedly.
While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.
Ora pleaded with her fans not to follow her example, adding that the ‘guilt and shame’ she has carried for her mistake ‘aren’t worth it’.
‘Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions,’ she said.
‘I will take the criticisms coming my way because I deserve them. For my part, I hope to one day make it up to the public who have given me so much support over the years and, in particular, make it up to the heroes of the NHS,’ she added.
Ora said she had taken another coronavirus test since, which was negative.
