Robert Downey Jr. Gave Fan His Jacket After He Complimented Him On It

A Robert Downey Jr. fan joked that he felt ‘like Peter Parker’ after the Iron Man actor gifted him his jacket during an encounter.

TikTok user Zak Hayden could barely contain his excitement when he was given the opportunity to recall the moment he met Downey Jr., which came after another TikToker asked their followers whether they’d had any nice experiences with a celebrity.

Hayden stressed his story was the best you would ‘ever hear in your entire life’, explaining how he met Downey Jr. when the Marvel star visited the high-end clothing store where Hayden worked before the coronavirus outbreak.

Check out Hayden’s story below:

The TikTok user explained the actor visited the store to do some Christmas shopping, and when he entered he was wearing a ‘really cool jacket’, to which Hayden instantly took a liking.

The employee complimented RDJ on his fashion choices, describing the jacket as ‘amazing’ and ‘phenomenal’, and after the staff helped the actor to his car with his shopping Downey Jr. surprised Hayden by taking off his jacket and handing it over.

As he displayed the jacket on screen, Hayden said that RDJ described the gift as a Christmas present and made his joy clear as he said: ‘I have Robert Downey Jr’s jacket. I have Robert, Robert Downey – Iron Man’s jacket. I have Iron Man’s jacket I feel like Peter Parker!’

It’s unclear whether Hayden has ever actually worn the jacket, or whether he’s made sure to keep it safe in some sort of Robert Downey Jr. shrine, but one thing’s for sure – his encounter with the actor certainly left him Stark-struck.