Robert Pattinson Is ‘Most Beautiful Man In The World’, Say Scientists
Robert Pattinson has been dubbed the ‘Most Beautiful Man in the World’ by scientists.
An array of male celebrities were rated on their ‘facial accuracy’ in relation to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which was devised by in Ancient Greece.
Pattinson topped the list with 92.15% accuracy over all, followed closely by The Witcher star Henry Cavill, who received 91.64%.
The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi takes into account a person’s face shape, forehead, eye position, nose width/length, nose base width/length, lips and chin to calculate someone’s supposed physical perfection.
The ratio looks at the centre of the face outwards, meaning the ‘accuracy’ of your nose is a more weighted characteristic compared to the chin, for example.
Following Pattinson and Cavill was Bradley Cooper in third, Brad Pitt in fourth, fifth was George Clooney, followed by, in order – Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling, who rounded out the top ten.
Dr De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery, in London, spoke about the rankings.
He said:
Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.
He was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw. His only score below average was for his lips which are a little thin and flat.
George Clooney was toppled from the top spot, largely because of the toll nature has taken in the last three years. He is still an intensely beautiful man but there has been a loss of volume in his face and, inevitably, some sagging around the eyes.
To still make the top five when you are nearly in your 60s is remarkable and is testament to his incredible natural good looks.
The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty: the premise behind this is that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.
Dr De Silva pinpointed who had the best features, saying Idris Elba had a ‘near perfect chin’ while Brad Pitt had ‘almost ageless beauty’.
33-year-old Pattinson – a.k.a. ‘the most beautiful man in the world’ – is set to star as the next Batman, following the footsteps of Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.
The film, known simply as The Batman, will also star the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano, and is set to be released June 25, 2021.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Batman, Beauty, George Clooney, Henry Cavill, robert pattinson, Science, The Golden Ratio of Phi, World's Most Beautiful Man