Robert Pattinson Is ‘Most Beautiful Man In The World’, Say Scientists

Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection.

He was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiselled jaw. His only score below average was for his lips which are a little thin and flat.

George Clooney was toppled from the top spot, largely because of the toll nature has taken in the last three years. He is still an intensely beautiful man but there has been a loss of volume in his face and, inevitably, some sagging around the eyes.

To still make the top five when you are nearly in your 60s is remarkable and is testament to his incredible natural good looks.