Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Celebrates Late Dad’s 69th Birthday
Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda celebrated her late dad’s 69th birthday this year by donating to numerous homeless shelters.
The beloved actor passed away almost six years ago following frequent struggles with depression. Yesterday, July 21, fans, friends and his family members took to social media to pay tribute to Williams on his birthday.
Williams was known for his comedic nature, and never failed to entertain with his commitment to roles in films such as Mrs Doubtfire, Jumanji and Aladdin.
While every birthday is worth celebrating, Zelda noted that this year’s was particularly fitting as Williams would have turned 69, a childishly giggle-inducing number which his daughter referred to as ‘glorious’.
Zelda, who is now 30 years old, announced on Twitter that she would be donating $69.69 to as many homeless shelters as she could in honour of her dad’s birthday.
She added:
Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.
Zelda got to work sending money to various organisations, including the SF LGBT Center in San Francisco, Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and Union Rescue Mission also in LA, but she had to put things on hold when she received a ‘suspicious activity’ email, presumably from her bank.
Admittedly, it might look a bit odd if someone suddenly had multiple outgoings of $69.69, so Zelda explained:
Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit.
Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!
… it was ‘nice’.
Williams touched the lives of millions throughout his career and his 63 years of life, and his daughter was far from the only one paying tribute to the actor yesterday.
Kristen Chenoweth, who co-starred with Williams in the 2006 road trip comedy RV, wrote:
There isn’t a day that goes by that i don’t think of Robin Williams. Goodness how he would’ve made us laugh during these times! I miss you RW!
Star Trek actor George Takei honoured Williams with a video compilation of some of the actor’s best screen roles, including Mork and Mindy (1978-1982), Dead Poets Society (1989), Aladdin (1992), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Jumanji (1995) and Good Will Hunting (1997).
Alongside the footage, Takei wrote:
The brilliant Robin Williams would have turned 69 today. What’s your favorite film of his, friends?
Williams will live on both in fond memories and in his wide range of brilliant characters.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
