Robin Williams Remembered By Fans On What Would’ve Been His 70th Birthday
Fans have come forward to remember the late, great Robin Williams on what would have been his 70th birthday.
The beloved comedian died by suicide on August 11, 2014 at the age of 63, leaving fans across the world devastated.
Having risen to fame as the alien Mork in ABC sitcom Mork & Mindy, Williams went on to star in a number of iconic films, including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Dead Poets Society.
Seven years after his death, fans haven’t forgotten his warmth, humour and phenomenal acting talent, recalling his many varied roles and quotable moments.
One fan tweeted:
Happy Birthday Robin Williams. Your genius lives on will do so for centuries to come.
Another fan wrote:
Today would’ve been Robin Williams 70th Birthday. A brilliant mind & a beautiful soul.
Others thanked Williams for the joy he brought to their lives with his comedic talent and words of wisdom, with one person tweeting:
Happy 70th birthday to the funniest sweetest gentle human to ever walk on Earth and Ork. Thank you for your words of wisdom and for making this human feel not so alone.
Another offered a quote from Williams’ 1996 tearjerker Jack:
“Please, don’t worry so much… Because in the end none of us have very long on this earth”.
Today would have been Robin Williams’ 70th Birthday.
Our thoughts are with Robin Williams’ loved ones at this difficult time of year.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
