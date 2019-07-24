Robin Williams’ Youngest Son Marries Girlfriend On Late Father’s Birthday

Zelda Williams Instagram/PA Images

Robin Williams’ youngest son, Cody Williams, married his fiancé on his late dad’s birthday.

The 27-year-old tied the knot with long-term girlfriend, Maria Flores, on Sunday, July 21, marking the anniversary on which his dad was born 68 years ago.

Cody and Maria are said to have exchanged vows at their California home where the Mrs Doubtfire star and his ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams lived, People reports.

Zelda Williams/Instagram

The loved-up couple honoured Robin, who was also father to son to Zak, 36, and Zelda, 29, during the ceremony, as well as other late relatives.

Sister Zelda shared a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, explaining the significance of the day they chose to promise to spend their lives together.

She wrote on the picture sharing app:

The 21st of July has meant many things to me over the years. It’s the birthday of one of my favorite souls still on this earth, [Juno Temple]. It’s the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (as a space nerd, that’s pretty damn important). And it was the day my Dad was born, and the last day I got to see him. That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years… that is, until two days ago, when it became something new. On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!

Zelda Williams/Instagram

Paying homage to her new sister, Zelda continued:

You are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience. You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there’s an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees! Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!!

Next month will mark five years since Robin took his own life at the age of 63.

Buena Vista Pictures

Zak recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, where he spoke of the devastation he experienced seeing his dad battle with depression.

He said:

It was sad to see someone who was suffering so,’ he said. ‘As a family member and a child, you want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be intense personal pain. And there were times where it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or how I could be of the best support.

Rest in peace to the absolute legend that is Robin Williams, and congratulations to the happy couple!

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.