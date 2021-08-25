Royals ‘Pleased’ Meghan Skipped Funeral Of Prince Philip, Report Claims

PA Images

Members of the royal family were ‘pleased’ that Meghan skipped Prince Philip’s funeral, reports have claimed.

When the Duke of Edinburgh died in April, the Duchess of Sussex was heavily pregnant and so was advised not to fly by doctors.

However, according to the authors of Finding Freedom, instead of being disappointed by Meghan being unable to attend due to being pregnant with Lilibet, the royals were ‘quietly pleased’.

PA

The biography claims that members of the royal family feared that the Duchess would ‘create a spectacle’.

The epilogue to a new edition of the book also reveals that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may even be prepared to name the member of the royal family who allegedly made racist comments about their son, Archie, before he was born.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the authors of the book, state that Meghan had hoped to attend the Prince’s funeral with her husband, before being advised against the travel by doctors.

The book states:

In truth, several members of the Royal family are understood to have been ‘quietly pleased’ that Meghan stayed in California because they ‘didn’t want a circus’ or, commented one senior royal source, ‘the Duchess creating a spectacle’.

PA

Finding Freedom reignites the feud that began following the pair’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they claimed a member of the royal family had ‘concerns’ over Archie’s skin colour.

The book quotes sources ‘close to the Sussexes’ who demand an apology. The sources claim that the royal family’s reactions to such allegations were ‘not positive’ and that there should be ‘some acknowledgement’.

Prince Harry is also reportedly ‘saddened and disappointed’ by the Queen’s decision to not allow him to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday last year.

The book sways in favour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attempting to gain sympathy for Prince Harry, who it notes as having had a ‘surreal’ experience whilst attending his grandfather’s funeral.

The book goes on to say how a source close to Harry suggested that the funeral was going to be ‘difficult’ but that Harry having to reconnect with family he ‘hadn’t seen in over a year – all while the world watched’ was an ‘additional layer of pressure’ which the Duke had not been prepared for.

After the funeral, the book claims Prince Harry and Prince William had ‘at least two further conversations’ after they had a discussion leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor. However, it goes on to state that Harry and Prince Charles were only on ‘light speaking terms’.