Ruby Rose Opens Up About Difficult Hospital Visit In Emotional Post

@rubyrose/Instagram/PA

Ruby Rose has opened up to followers about a difficult hospital visit after announcing she was taking a break from social media.

Rose said she had taken a break due to having to sort out ‘some life stuff, health stuff and house stuff and all the good things’.

Advert 10

She went on to say how she will be taking a further break from social media due to a difficult hospital visit recently.

You can watch it here:

Loading…

Rose revealed she had to have surgery at hospital, but said ‘the surgery went fine, it went well’.

Advert 10

She added: ‘But then yesterday I had a few complications and had to go to the emergency room, so had to go to hospital.

‘By the time I thought ‘okay, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now’, we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital which would be able to take me, or anyone, they’d been rejecting people all night.’

Rose continued to say how her case was ‘quite serious’ and how she subsequently had to ‘stick it out for a bit longer’ before being ‘lucky enough’ to get accepted by a hospital.

Advert 10

Rose said: ‘Everyone was amazing, all the front-liners were amazing.’

She then sent a final message to her fans:

Please try to keep yourself safe, try to keep everyone safe. Get vaccinated if you can. Please. It’s just, it doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone you know? And I just can’t imagine all the other people who are having way more, way, way more serious situations happening right now. Yeah, so I’m just sending everyone love. I’m logging off again but I love you all and just take care of yourselves out there.

Rose filmed the video from home, and did not say what the issue was that caused her to rush to hospital.

Advert 10