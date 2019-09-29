Ruby Rose Was ‘Almost Paralysed’ On Batwoman Set After Stunt Went Badly Wrong

Warning: Graphic Content

PA/Ruby Rose/Instagram

Batwoman star Ruby Rose has revealed how she was forced to undergo emergency surgery after a serious on-set injury left her at risk of becoming paralysed.

The actor herniated two discs while performing stunts during filming for the forthcoming action series, with the damage coming close to severing her spinal chord.

The 33-year-old was left in ‘chronic pain’ following the accident in which she lost the feeling in her arms.

Warning: Graphic Content:

Taking to Instagram, Ruby shared a graphic video detailing her ordeal, just weeks before she makes her debut as Batwoman in the series.

The three-and-a-half-minute long video shows surgeons working on the muscle closest to her spinal chord and it makes for some pretty intense viewing.

Despite a prior warning popping up to tell viewers the video contained graphic scenes, many of Ruby’s followers commented to express their disgust over the video, with many people questioning why she agreed for the ordeal to be filmed.

Her response? Well, she referred to that iconic episode of Grey’s Anatomy where a towel gets left in a patient, of course. She added that she also ‘wanted to see what happens when we go under.’

PA Images

Ruby’s video caption read:

To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck… A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed… I had herniated two discs doing stunts. They were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms… Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love.

This isn’t the first time Ruby has been forced to go under the knife. In January 2018, she posted a picture of herself in a wheelchair after undergoing surgery related to a ‘spine issue’.

Ruby posted the picture to let her fans know she was okay before she was pictured in a chair by the press.

Ruby Rose/Twitter

She wrote on Twitter:

So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue. I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheel chair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.

Here’s to wishing Ruby a speedy recovery so she can get back to doing what she does best.

The first episode of Batwoman is set to air on October 6 on CW in the US. While no UK date has been released yet, the series is expected to follow on Sky One.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]