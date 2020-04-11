Rupert Grint And Georgia Groome Are Expecting Their First Child PA

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together.

Grint, 31, has reportedly been dating fellow actor Groome, 28, since 2011. Fans of the Angus, Thongs and Full Frontal Snogging teen book series will recall she played the part of Georgia Nicholson in the movie adaptation.

Of course, Grint is best known for playing the part of Ron Weasley in each of the eight Harry Potter movies, and it’s certainly a surreal moment for fans who still seem him as a 13-year-old student wizard.

Grint shared the happy news on Friday, April 10, just after they were spotted walking in London together.

As per Sky News, a representative for the couple has said:

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.

This milestone means Grint is about to become the first out of the main three Harry Potter actors to become a parent.

Well-wishes have poured in from fans across the globe, with many jokes about them ‘Expecting Patronum’.

One person tweeted:

Imagine Rupert Grint not telling his kid he was in Harry Potter and having his kid read the books and all, when he shows the movie for the first time his kid FREAKS OUT and is like “‘OLY F*CK DAD YOU’RE RON WEASLEY FKDLSFJSDLFJSDLFJSD.

Another said:

I’m sorry. Ron Weasley cannot be having a child now. I still picture him as the innocent lil’ kid who cant talk to girls.

Of course, for those of us who grew up following the antics of Georgia Nicholson and her iconic olive costume, this moment is extra weird.

Especially as many people had been unaware that the former child stars were even an item, let alone a set of full-blown parents-to-be.

As one Twitter user put it:

Was no one gonna tell me that RON is SNOGGING Robbie’s girl???? Blasphemy.

Another gasped:

I can’t believe I live in a timeline where Ron Weasley and Georgia Nicholson are having A CHILD together. Thrilled.

The couple have always kept details of their relationship private, however Grint has previously spoken up about his desire to start a family of his own.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2018, Grint said:

I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the baby is a boy, and we’re still a long way off hearing what magical names they have been considering. However, if there’s one kid who deserves to get a Hogwarts letter on their 11th birthday, it’s this one.

Many congratulations to Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome on this exciting news!