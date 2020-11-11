unilad
Rupert Grint Joins Instagram To Share First Photo Of Daughter Wednesday

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Nov 2020 13:09
Rupert Grint Joins Instagram To Share First Photo Of Daughter WednesdayRupert Grint Joins Instagram To Share First Photo Of Daughter Wednesdayrupertgrint/Instagram/PA Images

Rupert Grint has finally joined Instagram, bringing fans what potentially could be the cutest first post in Insta history.

Having already gained 2.1 million followers at the time of writing, the Harry Potter actor shared a pic of his baby daughter Wednesday, while making those of us who remember him as a child star feel about as old as Nicholas Flamel.

Grint, 32, welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May of this year. The pair have been together since 2011, with Groome having also risen to fame at a young age in the movie Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Brand new Instagram user Grint wrote:

Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.

Fans haven’t seen much of baby Wednesday since her birth, with both her parents keeping a fairly low profile on social media.

Grint’s new Instagram presence and the sweet pic has sparked plenty of joy among his new followers, with one person declaring, ‘The king has finally arrived.’

Another said:

FINALLY 2020 coming through with the goods!

GrintGrintPA Images

At the time of writing, Grint is only following 80 accounts, but appears to be making good choices with his feed so far, following the likes of Louis Theroux, RuPaul, and, of course, Emma Watson.

A very big welcome to the ‘gram to Rupert Grint, who is already producing the sort of wholesome content this year so desperately needs.

