Rupert Grint Says Filming Harry Potter Was ‘Suffocating’

PA Images/Warner Bros.

Rupert Grint has described the decade-long process of filming the Harry Potter films as ‘suffocating at times’.

The actor shot to fame for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the film series, which is estimated to be the third-highest grossing franchise at the global box office.

After the success of The Philosopher’s Stone in 2001, fans of the wizarding world were given new films every other year or so until 2011 when the final instalment of The Deathly Hallows was released.

Warner Bros.

In an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week, Grint said the experience of filming for 10 years straight was trying at times.

‘There was a time where it felt quite suffocating, because it was heavy going, because it was every day for 10 years in the end,’ he said.

‘Sometimes it definitely felt like, ‘I want to do something else. See what else is out there’. It just never ended. Every year, we came back. And it was kind of like ‘Groundhog Day’ because it was the same sets. It was the same people. But it was great. I loved it,’ he explained.

Warner Bros. Pictures

On working with the same cast and crew every day, Grint said it was a ‘great experience’ and they became like family.

Earlier this year, Grint revealed that he hasn’t seen any of the Harry Potter films after The Prisoner of Azkaban.

In the sit-down with Shepard, he said it ‘still feels too soon’, despite the final film’s release almost a decade ago.

‘It still feels too soon really. I can’t detach myself fully. I can’t face it,’ Grint said.