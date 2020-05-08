Rupert Grint Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Georgia Groome
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have welcomed their baby girl to the world, just four weeks after confirming they were expecting.
Grint, 31, and Groome 28, have been together since 2011. While Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, fans of teen book series Angus, Thongs and Full Frontal Snogging will recall Groome played the hilarious Georgia Nicholson in the film adaptation.
The name of the child has yet to be revealed, and it is not yet understood whether she has any magical powers, or indeed a talent for original hors-d’œuvres-themed fancy dress costumes.
The couple’s representative has made the following statement:
Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in April, with Grint being the first out of the main trio of Harry Potter actors to embark on parenthood.
Of course, the news has sparked a bit of a crisis among those of us who grew up watching the former child stars on the big screen, with many still viewing the actors – and indeed themselves – to still be young teenagers.
One person tweeted:
Rupert Grint is a father. Okay, I’m feeling old.
Another said:
I’m sorry. Ron Weasley cannot be having a child now. I still picture him as the innocent lil’ kid who cant talk to girls.
Following the initial announcement that they were expecting, Grint’s former co-star Daniel Radcliffe told Inquirer.net:
I’m sure he’s going to be an amazing dad.
[…] As soon as I found out, I texted him. I’m incredibly happy for him. He and Georgia have been together for a while.
It’s really exciting. It is crazy to think because it’s in my head. It still feels like we’ve basically just met and we are about 16 years old.
Grint and Groome have always kept details of their personal life private, however Grint has previously opened up about his hopes to start a family of his own.
Speaking to The Guardian back in 2018, Grint said:
I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.
Congratulations to Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome on this very happy news!
