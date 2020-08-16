Russell Brand Slammed For Hypocritical 17-Minute Video Against Cardi B

I think that in a sense we are not ambitious enough about what we are aspiring to culturally.

I wouldn’t be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that’s conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it’s impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation.

But I am saying that in a sense it’s still the same metric, it’s still the same aesthetic, it’s still the same values, it’s still the same ideals.

It’s still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female. I’m not suggesting that they aren’t powerful auteurs and powerful creators, I’m saying that we ought to be aspiring to an entirely different set of values, not who has the power within an established set of values.