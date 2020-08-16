Russell Brand Slammed For Hypocritical 17-Minute Video Against Cardi B
Russell Brand has been accused of hypocrisy and ‘mansplaining feminism’ in a lengthy video in which he shares his opinions about Cardi B’s new music video WAP.
The song WAP quickly became a hot topic of conversation following its release last week, and while some viewers honed in on Kylie Jenner’s involvement and Ben Shapiro questioned the premise of the song, Brand focused on the content as a whole.
The comedian and actor shared his thoughts on YouTube, explaining he wanted to discuss the ‘cultural phenomena’ surrounding the video, focusing particularly on the use of sexual imagery and ‘female potency’.
See a clip of the video below:
Considering WAP stands for ‘Wet Ass P*ssy’, it’s clear Cardi isn’t shy when it comes to sex as a subject matter, and this idea is further reflected in the video, which takes place in a mansion filled with statues of naked women.
While Brand said he was ‘spellbound by the potency’ of the ‘power of female sensuality and sexuality’, he likened the video to ‘porn’ and said he wasn’t sure if the display ‘demonstrates progress’ for women from a ‘political perspective’.
Of course, the ability for women to be open about sex, embrace their feminism and act on it without judgement is progress in itself, but Brand questioned whether ‘objectification of the other [and] objectification of the self’ is ‘something that we’re aspiring to’.
He continued:
I think that in a sense we are not ambitious enough about what we are aspiring to culturally.
I wouldn’t be so reductive and simplistic to say that women celebrating their bodies using an aesthetic that’s conventionally been associated with the male gaze means it’s impossible that these tools could be used as a vehicle for liberation.
But I am saying that in a sense it’s still the same metric, it’s still the same aesthetic, it’s still the same values, it’s still the same ideals.
It’s still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female. I’m not suggesting that they aren’t powerful auteurs and powerful creators, I’m saying that we ought to be aspiring to an entirely different set of values, not who has the power within an established set of values.
Social media users were quick to hit back at Brand following the release of his video, with many accusing him of hypocrisy for attempting to explain feminism when he himself used to brag about the amount of women he slept with – so much so that he has previously been dubbed ‘Shagger of the Year’.
One Twitter user wrote:
honestly crazy how hypocritical this is when being a squiggly-armed top shagger used to be Russell’s Brand
Another commented:
I could make a well formulated and thought out arguement as to why russel brand’s analysis of WAP is not only ignorant “mansplaining” of feminism but also the worst thing I’ve ever seen, but I am just so so tired.
Another person added:
Lol Russel Brand mansplaining feminism when he used to just sleep around with every woman he met is peak white male privilege tbh.
Some people stuck up for Brand, arguing he’s allowed to have an opinion, but when there’s already so much going on in the world the general consensus was this: nobody asked.
It’s true that everyone’s entitled to an opinion, but they don’t all need to be shared on YouTube. On the off chance you do want to hear the full extent of Brand’s thoughts, however, you can do so here.
