Ryan Giggs Charged With Coercive Control And Assault Of Two Women
Ryan Giggs has been charged with coercive control and assault of two women.
The former football player, who now manages the Wales national team, is accused of assault, actual bodily harm and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.
‘We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
‘The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police,’ a Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson told The Sun.
The spokesperson said another charge relating to assault by beating of a second woman has also been authorised. Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28.
The news comes after police were called to his mansion in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 3 following reports of a disturbance. Police took him in for questioning but he was later released on bail.
The offence of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship was introduced to the UK Serious Crime Act in 2015 and carries a sentence of up to five years.
In November, Giggs released a statement denying the assault allegations. ‘He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation,’ a spokesperson told the BBC at the time.
Following the arrest, the Football Association of Wales said it was aware of the alleged incident, and that Giggs would not be involved in Wales’ scheduled football games that month.
‘The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp. Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,’ it said at the time.
If you’ve been affected by any of the issues in this story, you can speak in confidence about where to get help from Mind free on 0300 123 3393, 9am–6pm Monday to Friday.
