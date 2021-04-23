Ryan Giggs Charged With Coercive Control And Assault Of Two Women

In November, Giggs released a statement denying the assault allegations. ‘He is co-operating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation,’ a spokesperson told the BBC at the time.

Following the arrest, the Football Association of Wales said it was aware of the alleged incident, and that Giggs would not be involved in Wales’ scheduled football games that month.

‘The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp. Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches,’ it said at the time.