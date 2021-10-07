unilad
Ryan Gosling Fans Can’t Get Over Resurfaced Dance Video Of Him As A Child

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Oct 2021 08:22
Ryan Gosling Fans Can’t Get Over Resurfaced Dance Video Of Him As A Child @thefilmzone/Instagram/Alamy

If you’re in need of a good laugh on this grey Thursday morning, then look no further than a video of a 12-year-old Ryan Gosling dancing his heart out in shiny silver trousers. 

Gosling, who is now 40 years old, is best known for his starring roles in Hollywood films such as La La Land, Drive, The Notebook and Blade Runner 2049.

His acting has made him a household name over the years, though like any celebrity, Gosling had to try and start somewhere.

Ryan Gosling (Alamy)Alamy

As it turns out, prior to making it big in the world of cinema, Gosling found himself on ‘some kind of Canadian Star Search‘ talent show, where he ‘somehow made it to the finals’. He wasn’t wowing the audience with spoken word or reenactments of big movie scenes, however, and instead used the opportunity to show off some killer dance moves.

The actor was questioned about his choices during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2017, though the video of his performance has since resurfaced and resulted in an endless amount of joy for viewers.

Check it out below:

Discussing his experience with Emma Stone and Graham Norton, Gosling explained that his ‘main competition’ at the talent show were two tap-dancing twins.

He recalled: ‘I was getting ready to start… And I look offstage, and the two twins are standing there, like the twins from The Shining, and they’re just going like this [giving a middle finger]. And I was like, ‘Okay, this means war.’’

After finding a new sense of determination, Gosling said he ‘just shimmied [himself]’ to the ‘tiny, little trophy’, at the same time giving us a performance that continues to prove entertaining even decades down the line.

The resurfaced clip was shared on the Instagram page The Film Zone this week, prompting dozens of comments from delighted viewers.

One person joked that ‘[his] facial expressions stole the show’, while another praised Gosling for his moves, writing: ‘Man he tearing up the dance floor… and also he should recreate this now would be cool af [sic]’.

I’ve no doubt fans would pay good money to see Gosling recreate the dance as an adult, though considering it seems to be haunting him wherever he goes, he’s probably sick of the sight of himself and his shiny outfit.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Dance, Graham Norton

