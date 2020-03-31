Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $400,000 To New York Hospitals

Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau. We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. In times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most.

They’re the ones that are going to get us through this… right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends… [and] like 400 other types of people.