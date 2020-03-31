Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $400,000 To New York Hospitals
Celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $400,000 to New York hospitals.
The city has the most confirmed cases in the US, causing a strain on its hospitals and medical equipment.
According to The Guardian, as of today, March 31, there have been more than 67,000 confirmed cases of the virus in New York and 1,342 deaths.
The four hospitals they’re donating to – NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst – are deemed the hardest-hit. Each hospital will receive $100,000, E! News reports.
This is the second large donation the Deadpool and A Simple Favor actors have made,having previously donated $1 million to North American and Canadian food banks earlier this month.
Ryan’s gin company Aviation American Gin also donated $15,000 to the United States Bartender’s Guild and said it would be adding an additional 30% tip for every bottle delivered through to May 1.
Basically, they’re being pretty generous.
Throughout these difficult times, Ryan is still managing to keep people laughing.
The 43-year-old poked fun at his fellow celebrities in a hilarious social media video where he joked that ‘in times of crisis, it’s the celebrities we count on most’.
In the video, he says:
Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau. We need to work together to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. In times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most.
They’re the ones that are going to get us through this… right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends… [and] like 400 other types of people.
Reynolds then nominated three other Canadians to encourage people to ‘plank the curve’ including Bad Neighbours actor Seth Rogan.
Blake has also been keeping the laughs going by poking fun at her husband trying ’emotionally distance’ himself from his mother-in-law.
Taking to Instagram on March 17 to share the news the couple would be donating to American and Canadian food banks, the 32-year-old wrote:
Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that “emotional distancing” from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.
In times like these we need to keep having a laugh, so hats off to the pair for both their donations and for keeping the banter going.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
Topics: Celebrity, Blake Lively, Coronavirus, COVID-19, donation, New York, Pandemic, Ryan Reynolds