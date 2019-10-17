Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Share First Photo Of New Baby Daughter

PA Images

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have proved once again they’re the cutest couple out there by sharing an adorable photo of their latest little addition to the family.

For two celebrities, the pair seem surprisingly good at avoiding the paparazzi and keeping things secret.

Gossip Girl star Lively only revealed she was pregnant in May, and as reports suggest she gave birth earlier this summer she clearly managed to hide that baby bump for the majority of her pregnancy.

The exciting news was eventually revealed at Reynolds’ Pikachu premiere, where his wife showed off her bump under a Pikachu-coloured yellow dress.

The news of the baby’s arrival, which was first reported earlier this month, came weeks after its actual birth.

After keeping their little one to themselves for a while, the pair have now clearly decided it’s time to share them with the world – to an extent.

Reynolds shared a picture of himself, Lively and their new baby to Twitter, showing the couple gazing lovingly at each other while they hold the newborn between them.

However, the pair opted to keep the baby’s face hidden, instead covering it with a little pink patch with a smiley face drawn on. The drawing was most likely done for the family’s privacy, but there’s also the off chance they did it as a cunning way to hide a crying child’s face.

Check it out here:

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

The parents have not yet officially announced the sex of their youngest child but the Deadpool star’s caption suggests he and Lively are now the proud parents to three young girls.

He wrote:

I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.

Presumably knowing the photo would gather a lot of attention, the actor also used the opportunity to encourage people to vote.

Reynolds added:

On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.

The latest addition to the family will join four-year-old Inez and three-year-old James.

Hundreds of Reynolds’ Twitter followers were quick to congratulate the couple, though one took the opportunity to troll the actor by adding Hugh Jackman’s face over the baby’s, as the Wolverine and Deadpool stars have a long standing, jokey feud going on between them.

Lively hasn’t yet added any of her own photos of the baby to social media but hopefully it won’t be long before we get to see some more pictures of the best family out there.

Congratulations!

