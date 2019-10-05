Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Welcome Third Child

vacinityreynolds/Instagram/PA

In a world where secrecy is cherished, Blake Lively gave birth to a new baby with Ryan Reynolds ‘two months ago’.

The Gossip Girl star and Deadpool actor – who share daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2 – welcomed their new child earlier this year, according to an insider for Us Weekly.

The celebrity couple are yet to publicly confirm their new baby – nor has the sex of the child been confirmed – but Reynolds shared a cute pic of them together on his Instagram story on Thursday (October 3).

Lively confirmed her pregnancy back in May at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu premiere, unveiling her baby bump on the red carpet in New York City. It was Reynolds’ film, but all eyes were on Lively.

Reynolds and Lively are known for keeping their private, family life out of the media spotlight, so they’re remaining tight-lipped on their third child – several outlets have reached out to the couple’s representatives for confirmation.

Talking about her experience parenting, Lively told PEOPLE it’s a lot of ‘figuring out what the heck you’re doing’.

As per PEOPLE, Lively said:

I think it’s hard to slap labels on any parents because it’s just so tricky. It’s like every moment you’re figuring out what the heck you’re doing. You think: ‘Ooh, should I be more strict, or should I be more I don’t know, emotional?’ Or whatever it is. If anybody knows how to be a parent, I feel like grandparents really know how to be parents. But parents, you just figure it out as you go. So, I wouldn’t put a label on it.

As for the 42-year-old Green Lantern star (sorry, I had to), Reynolds says despite the late nights, he loves it.

As reported by E! News, Reynolds said:

There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes. But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you’d kill it. But when it’s a baby, it’s the best thing that ever happened to you.

Reynolds also said that the pair don’t go away and do movies at the same time – to ensure they spend as much time together as a family as possible.

As per Metro, Reynolds explained:

Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.

I can’t believe I’m about to write this, but family goals, eh? Congratulations to the family from UNILAD.

