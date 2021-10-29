Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Spotted Doing Shots With Locals In Welsh Pub

@declanswans/Twitter/@vancityreynolds/Instagram

After announcing a ‘little sabbatical’ from acting, Ryan Reynolds was spotted with Rob McElhenney doing shots in a Welsh pub with its owners.

Reynolds and McElhenney became the joint owners of Wrexham AFC, when they successfully bought the football club at the end of 2020. However, the pair have been spotted showing an avid interest in Britain once more, this time, in the form of doing shots in a local Welsh pub.

The Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia stars have taken again to doing their bit for the community, captured by two Twitter users enjoying a pint, despite how they may have thought their caps and jackets could save them from being recognised.

Ben Sheppard and Declan Swans took to Twitter to share images of the stars, with Reynolds giving a whole lot of side eye as he was captured trying to have a peaceful pint.

McElhenney, on the other hand, in typical Mac-like fashion, is seen with thumbs in the air, posing and laughing by his friend.

Sheppard captioned the image:

Bouncer – ‘You lads good, had one too many?’ Lads – ‘No la, all fine here la.’

A later update by Declan Swans showed the pair having even taken to standing up by the bar, doing shots with the owners of the pub, Welsh flag hanging proudly in the background.

While it has not yet been revealed which pub the two stars enjoyed their drinks at, Swans’ image is tagged as being in Rhosrobin, Wales. Moreover, in the background of an image, a sign reads, ‘Mold Road’.

A quick search on GoogleMaps, and it seems two pubs are located on Mold Road – the Wheatsheaf Inn and the Turf Hotel – my bet is on Turf Hotel from similar images shared online.

Swans’ post has since amassed more than 12,000 likes and hundreds of retweets, with users taking to the comments in stitches. One said: ‘Who’s gonna introduce them to Bootlegger?’

Another wrote:

Still can’t get my head round this, think it’s brilliant.

A third commented: ‘The gang meets Bootlegger.’

Blake Lively may have trolled her husband over his announcement to take a break from acting, but it likely won’t be long before she takes to social media over this.

Reynolds is next set to star in the spy-action comedy film Red Notice, which is due to be released on Netflix on November 12.