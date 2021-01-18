Ryan Reynolds Calls Betty White ‘Seething Demon’ In Resurfaced Clip

Ryan Reynolds/YouTube Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Ryan Reynolds has toasted Betty White’s 99th birthday with his own particular brand of humour, sharing an old clip in which he referred to her as a ‘seething demon’.

The clip was taken on the set of 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, which saw White play the eccentric Grandma Annie.

Reynolds has today reshared the clip in honour of White’s big day, which sees the two actors – who are known to be good pals in real life – pretend to harbour a strong dislike of each other, to humorous effect.

You can check out the video for yourself below:

The video begins with Reynolds expressing exasperation when White arrives on set, telling Sandra Bullock – who played Reynolds’ love interest/boss in the movie – that she hates him and that he has no idea why.

White can then be seen warmly embracing Bullock, who she glowingly describes as ‘America’s sweetheart’, before giving a far colder hello to Reynolds, mistaking him for an assistant and asking him to fetch her a coffee.

When Reynolds corrects her and explains that he is actually an actor too, White dismisses Reynolds as an ‘ab-crunching jackass’, causing him to erupt with the following foul-mouthed spiel:

I’m going to tell you exactly how it is okay. You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside. On the inside you’re like this seething demon, you hear me? Why don’t you suck a hot c*ck? [Raises voice] That’s right everybody, I told Betty White to go suck a hot c*ck!

White can then be seen approaching Bullock, pretending that Reynolds had mortally offended her, all the while slyly giving him the middle finger.

At this point, Bullock lashes out at Reynolds, praising White as a ‘national f*cking treasure’ and ‘a living legend’, while savagely putting down Reynolds’ own accomplishments.

While Reynolds gets a stern ticking-off, White can be seen smiling triumphantly in the background, the ‘Seething Demon’ starting to peek out a bit.

Sharing part of the video on Instagram stories, Reynolds wrote:

We made this 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today, but she is [100%] the funniest person on the planet.

Of course, the jokey personas the trio adopted in the vid were all for fun. White is known to be a big fan of Reynolds’ work, and vice versa, having hailed Deadpool as the ‘best picture of the year’ upon its 2016 release.

In a tweet marking her 99th Birthday, White shared a vid from her long-lost TV show Pet Set, which is set to be released after half a century:

Would you believe it?! It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking. I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set. I hope everyone is safe and well.

Happy Birthday to Betty White!