Ryan Reynolds Calls Hugh Jackman An Asshole As They Put An End To Their Feud

Armed with a fresh copy of “Running a Lemonade Stand for Dummies,” Ryan and Hugh will come to your home and help your children set up and run a semi-successful lemonade stand for two hours, with all proceeds going to help first responders.

We suggest that you keep these two separated, as they will surely continually verbally assault each other while smiling for your neighbors, posing for selfies and pouring lemonade. With any luck, these two best friends slash lifelong enemies will help raise good coin for first responders and leave your house, yard and children relatively intact