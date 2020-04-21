Ryan Reynolds Calls Hugh Jackman An Asshole As They Put An End To Their Feud
We all know (and love) the ongoing ‘feud’ between actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but the pair have now agreed to a temporary truce for a good cause.
The so-called feud has been going on for years, with it stemming all the way back to when Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson – but for one day only, they’re going to work together.
They shared the news on Twitter yesterday, April 20, of their temporary truce in true Reynolds vs. Jackman style.
Both men have their own drink companies, with Reynolds specialising in gin and Jackman in the coffee business. Although the two drinks aren’t in any way connected, the pair have chosen to pool their knowledge into… lemonade.
After Reynolds called Jackman an asshole for saying ‘gin is for the weak’, he then goes on to explain how he and Hugh have ‘agreed to agree to not disagree’. Very well put, Mr Reynolds.
You can watch them bantering here:
Their temporary truce is in aid of the All In Challenge Foundation. Including this sweepstake, there are 74 in total, with people being able to purchase entries for a chance to win some fantastic prizes. All the money raised will go towards charities such as No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund. There are also 96 auctions to participate in.
Not only is there the opportunity to run a lemonade stand with both Reynolds and Jackman, but other prizes include a walk-on role with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in a Martin Scorsese film and playing golf at Pebble Beach with Bill Murray and Justin Timberlake.
In each sweepstake, individuals can buy from a minimum of 10 entries for $10 to a maximum of 200 entries, which will set you back $100. For the lucky winner in this sweepstake, Reynolds and Jackman wil fly out to wherever the winner lives and host the lemonade stand with them for two hours.
On the website it goes into further depth, reading:
Armed with a fresh copy of “Running a Lemonade Stand for Dummies,” Ryan and Hugh will come to your home and help your children set up and run a semi-successful lemonade stand for two hours, with all proceeds going to help first responders.
We suggest that you keep these two separated, as they will surely continually verbally assault each other while smiling for your neighbors, posing for selfies and pouring lemonade. With any luck, these two best friends slash lifelong enemies will help raise good coin for first responders and leave your house, yard and children relatively intact
Entrants have to be 18 or over and you have until May 8 to win the chance to referee a two-hour long verbal sparring match between Reynolds and Jackman – all while serving lemonade, of course.
You can buy entries on the competition website.
