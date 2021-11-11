Ryan Reynolds Gives Hilarious Advice To Paul Rudd After He Won Sexiest Man Alive

Alamy

The age-defying and ever-likeable Paul Rudd has been named as the sexiest man alive, following in the footsteps of Michael B. Jordan and John Legend.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star has officially been named People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive, with the publication praising his ‘gorgeous green eyes and easy grin’.

Unsurprisingly, Rudd, 52, has responded to the accolade with completely unaffected modesty, remarking, ‘When people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’, arguing that ‘there are so many people that should get this before me’.

It would seem that many would disagree, as this award clearly testifies. As well as running readers’ choice competitions, as per ABC News, People also consults focus groups and female celebs when making their all-important pick.

Now, Ryan Reynolds has come forward with some typically humorous advice as to how Rudd should react to his new title, urging, ‘Don’t blow this, Rudd.’

Speaking on the Today show on Wednesday, Reynolds joked that he thinks ‘this opportunity will be wasted on him, like so many before him’, adding:

He’s going to play it shy. He’s going to play it bashful, humble. If I know what I knew now, I wouldn’t. You got to seize the opportunity.

Addressing Rudd in the off-chance he was watching the show at home, Reynolds stressed, ‘If you are there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.’

Check it out for yourself below:

Reflecting on what he himself would do if such an honour was bestowed on him today, Reynolds said:

If I got it now, I’m not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me. I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing.

Reynolds was of course himself crowned World’s Sexiest Man back in 2010, at around the same time that he met his now wife Blake Lively on the set of Green Lantern.

Pondering on what it felt like to receive this title at the time, Reynolds remarked:

There was a little moment of disbelief, and then you kind of settle into it. Really, you just have to go with the flow.

Reynolds and Lively have since gone on to welcome three daughters: James, born December 2014; Inez, born September 2016; and Betty born in October 2019.