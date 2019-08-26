Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday Post To Blake Lively Full Of Pics She Wasn’t Ready For

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram/PA

Not only is Blake Lively known for being a wonderful actress and businesswoman, but she’s also bloody beautiful, and her carefully curated Instagram leaves most women green with envy.

While all of the above could easily go to a person’s head, it’s a good job she’s got her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to bring her back down to earth… even on her birthday.

The Deadpool star took to his Instagram on Sunday to wish Blake a happy 32nd birthday, alongside a host of her slightly less than flattering pictures.

It included a series of photos showing Blake with her eyes closed, not even facing the camera and definitely not ready to get her pose on.

One of the pictures shows Ryan and Blake stood at the beach, while Blake wears a huge dark sun hat and a goofy expression, clearly not ready for the cameras.

On a another photo, you can’t even see Blake’s face at all, as she’s turned away from the camera leaving nothing but her beach hat on show.

Ryan and Blake have become known for affectionately trolling each other on social media, particularly when it comes to birthdays and other celebratory occasions.

In 2017, Ryan took to Instagram to wish the Gossip Girl star a happy birthday by posting a picture of the two of them in which she was almost completely cropped out of it.

That same year, Blake returned the favour by posting a picture Ryan’s almost entirely cropped out of, but this time with Ryan Gosling.

We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018

Despite their online jibes, the couple have been quick to shut down any rumours their relationship isn’t going to plan, but they couldn’t do it without having a little joke, could they?

In April last year, they decided to combat rumours they were considering a divorce, with Ryan joking on Twitter, ‘we’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.’

Blake then took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two of them, with the caption, ‘if there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself.’

We wouldn’t expect anything less.

