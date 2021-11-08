Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Calls For McDonald’s Icon Return In McRib Anniversary Post

Ryan Reynolds/YouTube

Ryan Reynolds has called for the return of an iconic McDonald’s character while promoting his gin brand with a cocktail inspired by one of the chain’s sandwiches.

McDonald’s has just announced the return of its McRib sandwich, which was first introduced in 1981, but discontinued in 1985 because of poor sales.

However, upon its return and this year marking its 40th anniversary, Reynolds has filmed a drinks advert for his Aviation Gin brand, with a cocktail inspired by the BBQ pork meal.

Not only does Reynolds hilariously pay homage to the pork patty with the recipe, but he also calls for the fast-food chain to bring back one of their famous characters.

Taking to his Instagram, Reynolds introduced the ‘Gin Riblet’, before showing followers just how to make the sandwich-inspired drink.

He captioned the post:

Bloody McMary seemed too on the nose. Introducing the Gin Riblet. @aviationgin.

Including the sandwich’s BBQ sauce, the drink seems like an alternative Bloody Mary, particularly with its addition of tomato juice. But accompanied by a garnish of a pickle and onion, it is not for the faint-hearted. ‘It’s like a Bloody Mary’s hotter cousin,’ Reynolds commented.

However, to top the confusion over the pork patty inspired concoction, Reynolds left followers even more bewildered, by concluding: ‘Happy 40th Anniversary. Bring back Grimace, Godd*mmit.’

Grimace used to feature in the chain’s McDonaldland commercials, according to McDonald’s Wiki Fandom. Looking like a purple, fluffy Jelly Bean, he was reportedly known for his ‘slow-witted demeanour’ and saying ‘duh’ before every sentence.

Reynold’s post has since amassed over two million views, with users having flooded to the post in stitches over his bizarre methods to promote his gin brand. One said: ‘This guy makes the f*cking best ads.’

Another wrote:

I can’t take him seriously because of his tone of voice and expression.

A third commented: ‘Exactly! Bring back Grimace!’