Ryan Reynolds Opens Up On Why He’s Taking A Break From Acting
Ryan Reynolds has spoken up about why he’s opted to take a break from his acting career.
The 45-year-old Deadpool star will be taking a brief step back from acting after his most recent movies Free Guy and Red Notice, and his reasons for doing so are completely understandable.
Taking to Instagram on October 16, Reynolds announced that filming had wrapped on upcoming festive musical Spirited, and declared it was the ‘perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making’.
Now, Reynolds has delved more into his decision during an interview with Fatherly, explaining that he won’t be taking on any new projects until ‘at least summer of 2022’.
Reynolds said:
I have lots of other things I have to do, but the main point is that I’m there for my kids in the morning and night and I’m getting up with them and I’m putting them to bed at night. Those are things that I think they should be able to take for granted.
Those are not things that should feel special in any way, shape, or form. So I’ll be in development on tons of stuff and working during the day while they’re at school. But for the most part, yeah. I’m not going to be shooting any films for a while.
While ‘recognising the obscene privilege it is to be able to do that’, Reynolds revealed that part of his decision was motivated by wanting his wife Blake Lively to ‘do some of the things that she wants to do and get to play in her own sandbox’.
He continued:
And the other part is purely selfish. It’s just that I don’t want to miss this time. You don’t get this time back. And my kids are in school now, so they can’t travel with me to location. I have to be there. So it’s important and I’m super lucky I get to do it.
Reynolds and Lively had three young daughters together: James, six; Inez, five; and Betty, two.
