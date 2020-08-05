Ryan Reynolds Says Marrying Blake Lively At Former Plantation Was A 'Giant F*cking Mistake' vancityreynolds/Instagram/PA

Ryan Reynolds has apologised for marrying Blake Lively at a plantation, describing it as a ‘giant f*cking mistake’.

The couple have been criticised for their decision to hold their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, one of America’s oldest working plantations.

Back in 2018, they came under fire after Reynolds tweeted his support for Marvel’s Black Panther, which was seen as a huge celebration of Black culture.

The Deadpool actor was inundated with tweets from people pointing out the irony that he and Blake tied the knot at a spot where many slaves died.

‘You don’t think it’s even a little f*cked up to be all “Wakanda forever” when you literally got married standing on dust from the bones of murdered slaves?’ one person tweeted.

Another added:

A plantation does seem like a rather strange place to celebrate love and matrimony. I’m sure Auschwitz looks beautiful during wedding season, I still wouldn’t get married there.

Now, Reynolds has said the decision to wed at Boone Hall is ‘something [they’ll] always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for’.

Speaking to Fast Company, he added:

It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.

Reynolds went on to say that he and Lively got married again at home, explaining that ‘shame works in weird ways’.

‘A giant f*cking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f*ck up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end,’ he said.

Although theirs is a mistake that cannot be taken back, the couple have been vocal in their support for racial justice. Last year, they donated $2 million to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

Reynolds also launched The Group Effort Initiative, which is a diversity programme aiming to bring more Black people into the film industry.

‘Representation and diversity need to be completely immersive,’ he said. ‘Like, it needs to be embedded at the root of storytelling, and that’s in both marketing and Hollywood. When you add perspective and insight that isn’t your own, you grow. And you grow your company, too.’

The conversation comes at a time where racial equality is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, thanks to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.