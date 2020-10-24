Ryan Reynolds Says Voting In US Election Is ‘Most Exciting Thing He’s Ever Done’

Ryan Reynolds/Twitter/PA Images

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has taken to Twitter to announce to the world that 2020 is the first time he’d ever voted in a US election.

The claim has certainly gained a lot of attention, not simply because it is election season and the 2020 presidential race is just weeks away, but due to the fact the film star has never voted before.

But before you get super angry at Deadpool, there’s a really good reason for that…

Despite Reynolds having lived in the United States for years, he’s not actually American.

His post has had over 4,000 retweets and some 120,000 likes, with lots congratulating him and, in some instances, questioning why he didn’t vote for Obama back in 2008… until they realised he is in fact Canadian, having only gained US citizenship in 2018.

The 44-year-old shared his glee to almost 17 million followers, including a smiley photo with the caption:

Yesterday I voted for the first time in an American Presidential election. I shit you not, it was among the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I’m optimistic about the future. I’m excited to be a part of this process. @WhenWeAllVote

As well as getting political the actor has been active in helping the community, too. Earlier this year, Reynolds, alongside wife and actor Blake Lively, donated $400,000 to New York hospitals that were hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, he’s in the midst of promoting his upcoming (not to mention hugely delayed) movie, Free Guy, which sees Reynolds as a non-playing character (NPC) in a video game world who one day decides he’s had enough of being a bank assistant and tries to be the hero.