Sacha Baron Cohen Spent Five Days In Character With Two Conspiracy Theorists For Borat 2 Amazon Prime

Sacha Baron Cohen spent a whole five days in character as Borat for his new film, and if that’s not dedication to his role, then I don’t know what is.

Cohen spend the five days as Borat with two conspiracy theorist while filming his upcoming movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan – aka Borat 2.

The 49-year-old dubbed it as ‘the hardest thing’ he had to do for the film, which he partly made during the pandemic.

Borat Amazon Prime

Speaking to The New York Times, he explained:

The hardest thing I had to do was, I lived in character for five days in this lockdown house. I was waking up, having breakfast, lunch, dinner, going to sleep as Borat when I lived in a house with these two conspiracy theorists. You can’t have a moment out of character.

After that amount of time in character, I’m surprised Cohen didn’t go home to his wife of 10 years, Now You See Me actor Isla Fisher, still speaking like the fictional Kazakh journalist and broadcaster.

Something Cohen was asked during his interview was something that all Borat fans have long been curious about – his relationship with Pamela Anderson.

20th Century Studios

The newspaper asked the comedian to confirm or deny whether he was still friends with the Baywatch actor, to which he replied with, ‘I was never friends with her. Borat was the reason she got divorced. She wrote that down on her divorce papers: “Reason to divorce: Borat.”

Borat 2 will air on Amazon Prime October 23.