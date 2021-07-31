Saginaw Grant, Native American Actor, Dies Aged 85

Saginaw loved this country and fought in Korea as a Marine long before Native Americans were recognized as citizens. He bore the mark of this service as a proud reminder and had a deep love for bulldogs (the mascot for the US Marines).

Saginaw was always happiest at pow wow sharing the love, energy and tradition of his people. Watching the children grow in the traditions of their ancestors and to share in the spirits of dance to the beat of the drum brought him both joy and peace.