Saginaw Grant, Native American Actor, Dies Aged 85
The Lone Ranger star Saginaw Grant has passed away aged 85.
The Native American actor died of natural causes at a private care facility in Hollywood on Wednesday, July 28, with a post on his official Facebook page announcing the news the following day.
Grant was known for his work starring alongside Johnny Depp in The Lone Ranger, as well as with Anthony Hopkins in The World’s Fastest Indian.
After kicking off his acting career with a Chrysler advert in the 1980s, he also appeared in titles such as Baywatch, My Name Is Earl, Saving Grace, American Horror Story, Shameless and Harts of the West, plus an episode of Breaking Bad in which his character sold a truck to Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.
Grant’s publicist and friend Lani Carmichael shared the news of his death with the Associated Press, per The Hollywood Reporter, saying that Grant’s motto in life was ‘always respect one another and don’t talk about one another in a negative way’.
The post on Grant’s Facebook page acknowledged many of the actor’s achievements over the years, explaining he was ‘the hereditary chief and medicine man of the Sac & Fox tribe’ and a man who ‘traveled the world speaking of his traditions, his experiences, his sobriety and his faith as both a Native American and a Christian’.
It continued:
Saginaw loved this country and fought in Korea as a Marine long before Native Americans were recognized as citizens. He bore the mark of this service as a proud reminder and had a deep love for bulldogs (the mascot for the US Marines).
Saginaw was always happiest at pow wow sharing the love, energy and tradition of his people. Watching the children grow in the traditions of their ancestors and to share in the spirits of dance to the beat of the drum brought him both joy and peace.
The post went on to explain that Grant is survived by his brothers, Austin JR and Francis SR, his daughter Lisa Grant, daughter-in-law Dodie L Kent, his adopted children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
CreditsThe Hollywood Reporter
