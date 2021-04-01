Sales Of Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Blocked With Restraining Order By Court

PA Images/MSCHF

Lil Nas X has been banned from selling any more ‘Satan Shoes’, after a federal court issued a temporary restraining order against the company that made them.

Despite the devilish customised Nike Air Max 97s selling out in less than a minute, Brooklyn-based streetwear company MSCHF will no longer be able to fulfil the 666 orders.

Lil Nas X and MSCHF released the controversial sneakers, which boast a drop of human blood in the sole of every pair, earlier this week to promote the rapper’s recent Montero (Call Me By Your Name) video.

The trainers, priced at $1,018, reference the Bible verse Luke 10:18, which reads, ‘So he told them: I saw Satan fall like lightening from heaven,’ which appears to tie in with the video, in which Lil Nas appears by sliding down a pole while wearing the sneakers.

As soon as the trainers were announced, Nike made it clear it was not affiliated with the so-called Devil shoes, later asking a court to stop MSCHF from being able to sell the shoes with the Nike logo emblazoned on them.

‘MSCHF and its unauthorised Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create and erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike,’ the lawsuit read, BBC News reports.

Lil Nas X/Instagram

‘There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF’s Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product.’

They might have been blocked from selling the trainers, but here we all are, talking about the video.

