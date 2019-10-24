Salma Hayek Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday

Salma Hayek/Instagram/PA Images

Ryan Reynolds often spends his days making fun of friends and family but the tables were turned when his birthday rolled around as actor Salma Hayek hilariously trolled the Deadpool star.

Reynolds celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday (October 23) and a number of celebrities took to social media to send their best wishes to the beloved actor.

Of course, when I say ‘best wishes’, I mean unfortunate photos and a pun worthy of an eye-roll.

PA

Hayek, who starred alongside the birthday boy in The Hitman’s Bodyguard, shared a picture of herself and Reynolds on Instagram in which she was holding a bottle of the actor’s Aviation Gin.

The Grown Ups star is obviously prepared for the photo as she poses with one hand on her hip while looking towards the camera. Reynolds, on the other hand, doesn’t look quite so well put-together.

He appears to be puckering his lips out towards the bottle of gin – though he could also have been caught mid-sentence – and he’s gazing at some point off-camera.

Hayek teased her former co-star in a caption alongside the photo, writing:

Yes, Ryan, I am using your birthday to post this picture where I don’t look so bad, while you look all beat up, and also I’d like to take this opportunity to remind you that you were gonna send me some Aviation gin for MY birthday AND THAT WAS ALMOST TWO MONTHS AGO… If you want to see more picture of yourself, please look at my stories… oh and Happy Birthday by the way.

The 53-year-old then proceeded to share a number of other photos of herself and Reynolds on her Instagram story, though only a small sliver of the Deadpool star was featured in each one.

Salma Hayek/Instagram

She added the witty comment:

Happy Birthday to one of my dear friends Ryan Reynolds. Love sharing the screen with you.

Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively also took the time to honour her husband with a birthday post as she shared a photo of herself sticking her finger up his nose.

This is where that bad pun I mentioned comes in.

She captioned the photo:

I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds.

Ellen DeGeneres was also among the celebrities trolling the actor as she tweeted a photo of herself being picked up by Ryan Gosling while wishing Reynolds a happy birthday.

With all the jokes Reynolds has subjected his loved ones to in the past I think it’s fair to say that what goes around comes around!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]