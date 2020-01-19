Sam Elliott Growls His Way Through ‘Old Town Road’ In Super Bowl Teaser

Sam Elliott growls his way through Old Town Road Doritos/YouTube

A Star Is Born actor Sam Elliott gives an incredible rendition of Old Town Road during a Super Bowl teaser advert for Doritos.

With his thick moustache, deep voice and Western drawl the 75-year-old star basically encapsulates the very essence of the American cowboy, and he’s had a number of roles to reflect as much.

The Quick and the Dead, Tombstone and The Big Lebowski spring to mind, though his most recent venture into the wild wild west is one that will resonate with millennials everywhere.

Check out Sam Elliott’s appearance here:

The clip shows the actor making his way through saloon doors in his spurred boots and cowboy hat before approaching the bar and being handed a drink.

Sam Elliott receives nervous looks from the other patrons as he begins reciting a monologue to the bartender, who doesn’t seem to have a clue what he’s talking about.

Young listeners would almost definitely catch on, however, as Elliot begins:

I got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached.

Hat is matte black. Got the boots that’s black to match.

The lack of music makes the song more difficult to recognise, but as the actor goes on it becomes clear he’s quoting Lil Nas X.

He continues:

Ridin’ on a horse, ha! You can whip your Porsche. I been in the valley. You ain’t been up off that porch, now.

Things start to get more personal as Elliott addresses the other saloon-goers and growls ‘can’t nobody tell me nothing’, before pointing at the bartender and saying: ‘You can’t tell me nothing’.

Sam Elliott

A beat of music begins to accompany the cowboy before he turns and makes his way back outside, to where we could only hope Billy Ray Cyrus would be waiting.

The commercial is a teaser for the upcoming Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans play the Green Bay Packers or the San Francisco 49ers on February 2.

Though there’s still two weeks to go before the game, the adverts that will air during the event are already being uploaded online in the hopes of getting more views.

Of course, the advert doesn’t do much for promoting Doritos, other than the appearance of a bag of crisps at the end, so it’s likely there’ll be a lot more to come in the full commercial.

It seems the ad was only the beginning of what promises to be an amazing version of Old Town Road.