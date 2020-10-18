Sam Smith Was Kicked Off Hinge For Looking Too Much Like Sam Smith PA

Dating apps have upped their game in recent years in a bid to prevent catfishing, and Hinge has become so good at it that it even kicked the real Sam Smith off the app – for looking too much like Sam Smith.

Sam recently opened up about the hilarious ordeal while speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.

Confirming that they were still single and dubbing dating during the pandemic as ‘difficult’, the 28-year-old explained how they’d been on the dating apps.

Sam Smith @samsmith/Instagram

Sam told the TV host, ‘I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK, I’m not sure if you have it [in the US], and they chucked me off of it after one night because they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.’

The last person the singer was publicly connected to was 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn.

Andy replied, explaining he’s been in a similar situation, and suggested the singer should go on Tinder because he knows someone there who can verify him, meaning he won’t get kicked off.

Catching wind of the interview, Hinge tweeted Sam on Friday, October 16, apologising for its mistake. It said, ‘Sorry @SamSmith! We know you’re too good at goodbyes but give us a second chance at finding you (+ @Andy) someone special. We will verify your profile’.

Sam asked to be referred to as ‘they’ back in September 2019 and has since urged people to get more comfortable with peoples’ pronouns as Sam is often misgendered.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a post about the issue and stated that they believe they will be ‘misgendered until they day [they] die’, but added that they understand that it ‘takes time’ and that everyone makes mistakes.