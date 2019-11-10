Sarah Hyland Live Streams Getting Tattoo Removed From Her Bum

Not only are tattoos a great way for people to express themselves, but they’re also just a really fun thing to do when you’re bored, aren’t they?

The problem comes when you decide to get a new inking on a whim, or on a day when you’re feeling really spontaneous, and then you realise a few months down the line that you don’t actually like your new tatt that much. Or at all, really.

So what do you do? Ignore it for a while and try to cover it up wherever you go, or pay to get it lasered off? Modern Family actor Sarah Hyland opted for the latter recently and decided to share the experience of getting her bum tattoo removed with her social media followers.

You can watch the video below:

As per Women’s Health magazine, the 28-year-old actor shared footage of the laser removal on her Instagram page earlier in the week, as she lied on her stomach in a doctor’s office while wearing protective goggles.

Captioning the Instagram story, ‘actual reaction to some laser tattoo removal’, Hyland could be heard telling the camera: ‘Oof that hurt. Spicy’, as she grimaced in pain.

The actor didn’t mention which tattoo she had removed, but she has previously shared two possible candidates: a purple dinosaur inking on her bum and an arrow between her shoulder blades.

It looks as though the purple dinosaur might have gotten the chop though, if we’re to go off where the doctor was standing throughout the short clip. However, until the actor confirms it, it’s impossible to know.

The tattoo actually matches one that her best friend Katie Welch has, both of whom shared poolside pictures of their matching ink while wearing bikinis in 2017.

After Sarah posted her picture, Katie shared the same one with the caption:

When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat #dinobootybabies #ifyougotitflauntit.

The Modern Family actor simply captioned her image: ‘We believe in dinosaurs #dinobootybabies’.

It’s not known why Sarah chose to get rid of the tattoo, although we’re grateful she did for the great content.

R.I.P, lil dinosaur.

