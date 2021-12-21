unilad
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis Speak Out On Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Dec 2021 10:17
Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis have spoken out following allegations made against their co-star Chris Noth. 

Noth, who starred as Big in the hit series, has said allegations made against him are ‘categorically false’ after three women accused him last week of sexual assault.

One of the women claimed she was sexually assaulted by the actor in 2010, while two others alleged they were raped by Noth in 2004 and 2015 respectively.

Chris Noth in Sex and the City (HBO)HBO

The actor appeared in Sex and the City between 1998-2004 before returning for two films and the recent reboot, And Just Like That, which is currently streaming on HBO Max.

In response to the allegations, Parker, Nixon and Davis released a joint statement on Instagram in which they expressed support for the women who have come forward.

They wrote:

We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.

Statement from Sarah Jessica Parker on Chris Noth (Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram)Sarah Jessica Parker/Instagram

Noth addressed the allegations in a statement to The Independent in which he said they have come from individuals he ‘met years, even decades, ago’.

He continued: ‘These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.’

Noth was dropped by his talent agent after the allegations came to light.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas

Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays

